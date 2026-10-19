Nostalgia overload: Epic retro 16-bit console goes up for pre-order today

We’re at a funny place where some of the original retro game revival consoles are on the border of becoming retro themselves. Case in point: the Analogue Mega Sg and Nt, which are getting new versions, going up for pre-order today.

Analogue's Mega Nt and Sg were announced in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and are now getting brand new versions, the Mega NT+ and Sg+.

For years they were considered pretty much the ultimate way to play your old SNES and Sega Mega Drive games, bringing some modern niceties along for the ride.

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These updated Analogue Mega Nt+ and Sg+ consoles just tweak the tech a little. They add support for Bluetooth controllers, including retro faves from our friends at 8BitDo.

The redesigned versions also have USB-A and USB-C ports on the back where, for example, the original Mega Sg had a lone microUSB. You’ll use the USB-C for power, while the USB-A is there for controller charging or to use an separate audio DAC rather than the box’s own. Extra nerd points if you choose to do that.

Both original retro consoles were discontinued years ago, in 2022. But with retro demand as strong as ever, those old units sell for big money on sites like eBay. We’ve seen “new” consoles listed for £700-1000.

An Analogue NT+ or SG+ isn’t going to cost anything like that, but there are some things to consider for UK buyers.

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The consoles will sell for $219.99, equivalent to around £165. But you will have to pay a good chunk extra for delivery. For example, it’s $69.99 to get the Analogue Duo shipped to the UK, and you can expect something similar for the Mega Sg+ and Nt+.

Get that factored in before pre-order starts at 4pm, 19th October UK time, as we expect the pre-order allocation to sell, fast.

What’s so special about these Analgoue consoles when cheapie retro handhelds can do similar stuff? Analogue gear uses FPGA tech, where the devices effectively recreate/emulate retro hardware, rather than just emulating retro software.

It leads to a more faithful, zero-lag interpretation of your old childhood games. And loads more retro nerd cred. Analogue’s slightly more recent alternative hardware hit is the Analogue Pocket, a Gameboy-like console that plays Game Boy series titles as well as those of the Atari Lynx, Game Gear and more. It costs $239.99, or $282.98 with UK delivery.