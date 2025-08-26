Gorillaz take over Fortnite Festival for season 10

Gorillaz are the headline act of Fortnite Festival’s season 10, which just began today, August 26th.

What this means above all else is the full cast of the virtual band will come to Fortnite in the form of costumes and other cosmetics.

Noodle and 2D, the Gorillaz virtual singer and guitarist, will be available as part of a bundle that clocks in at 2600 V-Bucks. It includes the two main Noodle and 2D outfits, plus cosmetics like Noodle’s Telecaster guitar, an emote, and 2D’s microphone and a megaphone Back Bling.

Meanwhile the Season 10 Music Pass, 1400 V-Bucks, lets you unlock costumes for the remaining two members of Gorillaz, drummer Russel Hobbs and bassist Murdoc.

And what about the actual music? Gorillaz’s 2010 hit On Melancholy Hill’s Jam Track is unlockable as part of the Music Pass. Dare featuring Shaun Ryder is included as part of the Noodle & 2D bundle, and Clint Eastwood — Gorillaz first single from 2001 — will be available as a Jam Track in the Fortnite Shop throughout the season.

As usual, Jam Tracks cost 500 V-bucks a piece. And you can buy them separately if you don't want the Music Pass or the cosmetics bundle.

The start of this whole Gorillaz x Fortnite Festival season is playing out in real life too. Up until September 3rd you a pop-up installation is set up at London’s Hackney Bridge Garden.

Out there you’ll find “gaming stations, giveaways, live game streams and DJ performances.”

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Back to the virtual world, the Gorillaz takeover sees the main stage of Fortnite Festival get an urban facelift, complete with a train line, a building-packed skyline and some smog-pumping towers. It’s not the most inviting of spaces, but sure does fit with the Gorillaz aesthetic.

It’s not clear how much intersection there is between the audiences of Fortnite and Gorillaz, whose cultural relevance peaked 20 years ago. But that vast gulf is just more evidence of how ahead of their time Gorillaz were back in the 2000s.

Fortnite Festival season 10 runs until October 14th.