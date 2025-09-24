Bang & Olufsen’s Beo Grace earbuds are what happens when jewellery and audio collide

Bang & Olufsen has just dropped its most luxurious wireless earbuds to date, and no, they’re not just tech. The Beo Grace is what happens when the audio elite decides to make earphones that look like they belong in a Cartier window. These, combined with the recently unveiled Loewe Leo headphones, mean it’s been a big week for anyone who loves listening to music in the most expensive way possible.

Inspired by fine jewellery and sculpted from polished aluminium, Beo Grace feels more like wearable art than your usual earbud affair. Think of them as audio sculptures, not gadgets, complete with a pearl-blasted aluminium case that opens like it was engineered by NASA’s most design-obsessed intern.

It’s not all surface-level shimmer. Inside is some seriously clever acoustic wizardry. The buds are powered by a 12mm titanium driver and spatial audio tech that virtualises stereo mixes like you're in the room with the band. Plus, Bang & Olufsen’s new EarSense tech uses real-time environmental and ear-shape detection to personalise both noise cancelling and audio playback. Welcome to your own private concert, tailored to your skull.

Battery life clocks in at 4.5 hours with ANC, so it's not the best, but it stretches to 17 hours with the slick aluminium case. And if you're in a rush, five minutes of charging buys you a generous 2.5 hours of playback. The earbuds are also IP57-rated, so you can wear them in the rain, though they’re probably better suited to a yacht.

Controls come via force sensors embedded in the stems, more click than swipe, and the NearTap volume gestures are a neat touch: just tap in front of your ear to raise or lower the volume.

If all that wasn't luxe enough, there’s a leather pouch accessory available in Infinite Black, Cranberry Red, or Seashell Grey, styled more like a high-end mini bag than a headphone case.

The price? £1,000. But then again, you’re not just buying earbuds. You’re buying wearable audio art… Just in time for payday.