Loewe just dropped its first headphones — but you might need to save up for these luxury cans
If it's good enough for a World Cup winner...
Think your headphones are premium? Think again. Luxury German AV brand Loewe, the name behind over 100 years of high-end audio-visual craftsmanship, has just entered the headphone game. And they’ve done it the Loewe way: unapologetically luxe, precision-engineered, and designed to turn heads as much as they thrill ears.
Meet the Loewe Leo, the brand’s first-ever over-ear headphones. Retailing at £1,299, this isn’t your average pair of cans. This is audio couture.
To make the launch even more notable, Loewe brought in global superstar Kylian Mbappé and DJ heavyweight David Guetta as ambassadors. Because if anyone knows the value of performance and sonic perfection, it’s these two.
Under the hood, Loewe Leo is a serious piece of kit: precision-tuned 50mm drivers, a high-end amplifier by Texas Instruments, adaptive noise cancellation, and support for all the premium formats, including Hi-Res Audio, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth LE Audio.
But it's not just about tech. Loewe’s known for design, and Leo is no exception. The frame is sculpted from anodised aluminium, finished with genuine leather cushions, and folds flat into an elegant carry case complete with its own leather lambskin travel bag, of course.
On the smart side, Loewe Leo is no slouch: voice assistant integration, real-time AI translation, Mimi Sound Personalisation via the Loewe app, and multipoint connectivity across devices. All with a staggering 65-hour battery life.
And because this is Loewe, sustainability hasn’t been left behind. Most components are repairable, replaceable, and upgradeable, making this a long-term relationship, not a fling.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
In short, Loewe Leo isn’t just a pair of headphones. It’s a statement. A flex. A masterpiece of modern audio luxury made for those who demand nothing less than perfection, whether you’re remixing beats in Ibiza or zoning out on your private jet.
Available for pre-order now in Midnight Blue or Moonlight Beige, but chances are you might need to save for a while or play upfront for Real Madrid.
And if this isn't enough luxury for you, Loewe's also putting out a limited run of rare-jewel encrusted cans, too.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
