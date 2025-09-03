Here's everything you can buy from the Nike x LEGO collaboration: For kids big and small

Nike and LEGO, two titans of just about everything, have joined forces in a collaboration that’s less about hype and more about sparking pure, unadulterated joy. Forget your fancy art exhibitions; this is a cultural collaboration sure to excite everyone.

It all started back in 2024 with a whisper, a rumour, a tiny LEGO minifigure wearing tiny swooshes. Now, in 2025, it's a full-blown movement. And it's not just for the kids who are still occasionally spotted without a screen glued to their face; it's for the grown-ups who still secretly wish they could spend all day building elaborate LEGO castles. The message is clear: sport isn't just about competing; it's about imaginative play.

The new LEGO x Nike collection isn't just a bunch of fancy kicks and stylish threads. One of the most exciting parts of the drop is the LEGO Nike Dunk build set, featuring nearly 1,200 pieces of pure, unadulterated sneaker fanaticism, complete with interchangeable laces, secret stash compartments and a minifigure sporting a basketball for a head.

On top of that, let’s not forget the wearable masterpieces, like the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO sneakers, although all the clothing only comes in kids' sizes, so unless you’ve got small feet, these are likely to be a gift for the kids in your life; however, they will no doubt love them.

The emotional punch of this partnership is surprisingly deep. For some, it’s a blissful trip down memory lane, bringing together two cherished childhood brands in a stylish collision. For others, it’s about empowerment. WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson, a face of the campaign, openly credits LEGO with helping her build confidence and creativity, so it’s important to let your little ones' imaginations run wild when they’re playing.

LEGO x Nike is a friendly reminder in our fast-paced world to slow down, get creative, and, in the spirit of both iconic brands, have fun. You can check out the complete collection on the Nike website, where there are trainers, clothes, multiple LEGO sets, accessories and Basketballs.