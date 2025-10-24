Nike unveils Project Amplify, the robot shoes that make running feel like sci-fi
Go Go Gadget feet
If you’ve ever wanted your legs to feel like they’ve been hooked up to a sci-fi exoskeleton, Nike has heard you. The brand just unveiled Project Amplify, a powered footwear system designed to give everyday runners and walkers a mechanical boost, a stride with a little extra oomph, as if Jordan himself lent you a bit of his Space Jam magic. Early designs point to a commercial release in 2028, and trust us: this is the kind of tech that would feel at home in a neon-lit cityscape straight out of Ghost in the Shell.
Here’s the magic: a lightweight motor sits over your ankle, powered by a cuff strapped to your calf. The motor pulls up on your heel with each step, perfectly synced to your natural movement. The shoes themselves are full-featured Nike running shoes with carbon plates, detachable if you want to run “normal,” or just recharge your robo-batteries. In short, every step gets a little powered assist, like giving your calves their own sidekick.
Nike isn’t pitching this to marathon elites. Project Amplify is aimed at everyday runners, the 10- to 12-minute milers, and anyone who spends long periods on their feet. The goal is to make running, jogging, and walking more fun, less tiring, and a little bit like something out of a sci-fi fantasy.
This tech could also be a game-changer for making exercise more accessible. Not everyone has the time, energy, or physical ability to push through gruelling workouts. A powered boost could help less experienced people, those recovering from minor injuries, or anyone intimidated by running long distances, enjoy movement in a way that doesn’t feel punishing. In other words: everyday athletes can hit the streets or trails with more confidence, more comfort, and maybe even a little grin as they realise they’ve gone farther than they thought possible.
Nike partnered with Massachusetts robotics company Dephy, testing the system on hundreds of athletes in outdoor and lab environments. After millions of steps and multiple iterations, early testers report that uphill runs feel flat, long walks feel lighter, and casual runners see noticeable improvements in pace, sometimes moving from a 12-minute mile to a 10-minute mile without breaking a sweat.
And Nike isn’t stopping at robo-shoes. They also revealed Mind, a “neuroscience-based” footwear line with foam nubs that mimic barefoot sensation while protecting your feet, and Aero-Fit, a new line of performance apparel made entirely from recycled textiles. Both are designed to help anyone move more comfortably, safely, and sustainably, whether you’re running, walking, or just navigating a busy day in the city.
“Our job is to dream big while keeping athletes at the center,” says Michael Donaghu, VP of Emerging Sport and Innovation. “Project Amplify started with a single question: What if we could help athletes move faster and farther with less energy and a lot more fun?”
Think of it as giving yourself a second set of legs, the kind of tech that feels straight out of a cyberpunk fantasy, but designed for real people. By combining robotics, biomechanics, and everyday athleticism, Nike is offering a glimpse at a future where going for that first run isn’t quite so scary.
