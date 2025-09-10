Our Legacy Work Shop and Converse team up once more for another classic

Our Legacy Work Shop and Converse are back with a fresh collaboration. This time, they’re not just making shoes; they’re making a statement about embracing the beautiful blunders of the human touch.

Forget your perfectly pristine, factory-line footwear. The new Work Shop Chuck 70s are here to remind us that a little wobble can go a long way. Launching on the 12th of September, these two versions of the Chuck 70 – a dark Espresso and an undyed Natural, both crafted from organic cotton canvas – are basically the stylish older siblings who’ve seen some things.

In a delightful nod to a previous collaboration, a concealed Chuck Taylor patch hides on the inside, like a secret handshake between footwear fanatics. The outer ankle, however, proudly sports an embroidered Work Shop yin-yang logo.

For Our Legacy, it’s always been about the materials. This cult Swedish label has built its reputation on a relentless pursuit of the perfect textile. From recycled scraps to deadstock fabrics, they're basically the Marie Kondo of menswear, except instead of decluttering, they're giving new life to forgotten threads. It's this eco-conscious approach that sets them apart in a menswear market that’s growing increasingly crowded.

And speaking of collaborations, Our Legacy is seasoned pros. Dancing with Stüssy, and even had a trio of releases with Converse back in 2023.

So, mark your calendars for the 12th of September. You can snag these gloriously imperfect beauties online at Our Legacy and Converse, and at select partners, including Our Legacy stores in London, Stockholm, Berlin, and Seoul, plus Dover Street Market locations worldwide.