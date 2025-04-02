Savage Garden cocktail preview: 4 mood-boosting drinks you need to try at London’s sky-high rooftop bar

Want a top-floor look at some of London’s most iconic landmarks, but want a global taste sensation when it comes to the drinks that go along with the view? Pop the Savage Garden bar at the Tower of London’s DoubleTree Hilton into your next bar-crawl plans.

Situated on the 12th floor of the hotel, this lively and intimate bar offers a genuinely stunning view over some of the capital’s most-recogniseable destinations, from the Tower to the Shard, and has a giant terrace to soak in the summer sun from.

To wash it all down, Savage Garden’s launching a brand new cocktail menu to go with its sizzling sunsets — the Colour / Emotion / Flavour range looks to give drinkers a boost with ingredients picked for their mood-enhancing chemical compounds, while also being eco-conscious by using elements of produce usually discarded, such as essential oils, in compelling infusions and fermentations.

We headed over to try out the new menu — read on for four must-sip concoctions at Savage Garden…

Where is it?

Floor 12 of the DoubleTree by Hilton London - Tower of London, 7 Pepys St, City of London, London EC3N 4AF. It’s walking distance from Tower Hill and Fleet Street stations.

What’s special?

Low-lit intimate bar has breathtaking views over key London landmarks including Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and The Shard. There’s also an extensive range of spirits on offer.

What’s new?

New Colour / Emotion / Flavour cocktail menu looks to minimise waste by making use of produce leftovers, and enhancing moods by using ingredients based on their chemical compounds known for “positively influencing emotions”.

Who should you bring?

A great sunset date location, and an excellent place to take out-of-towners who want a spectacular view of the city.

What should you wear?

Smart-and/or-trendy — being a hotel bar in the city in a prime London-looking location, it attracts all kinds of people.

How much to pay?

Core-menu cocktails start at £13, snacks from £6.50

4 must-try Savage Garden cocktails

1. Pachamama

Lemon Tepache, peach stone orgeat, Don Ramon Plata Punta Diamante, ABA Pisco, kumquat, spicy coriander tincture

A Mexican-inspired cocktail designed to bring feelings of happiness. Smooth and citrusy, the lemon tartness is counteracted by an almond-like sweetness from the ABA Pisco. Be prepared for a very spicy kick from its rim finish — and enjoy a garnished tortilla chip to take the edge off.

2. Amor Fati

Peach and guava wine, patchouli, Lost Explorer Mezcal, Havana 3yr rum, Franklin & Sons grapefruit and bergamot tonic

This aromatic cocktail is for all the lovers out there. With a patchouli mist, the peach fruitiness and guava sweetness gives way to a smokey boozy mezcal core. A creative and challenging concoction that needs to be tasted to be understood.

3. Soplo De Aire

Pineapple wine, mint & thai basil, Ruta Maya cocolime rum, Singani 63 brandy, Franklin & Sons soda

Relaxation is the order of the day with the Soplo De Aire. Sweet and refreshing, this tall drink’s pineapple tropical base gets floral notes from Singani 63, and slight peppery notes from the basil and mint. Definitely one to take out onto Save Garden’s terrace in the summer.

4. Mamajuana

Banana & orange wine, Flor de Cana 12yr rum, Montenegro cereal milk, honey, water

This one is designed to bring the drinker pleasure, and boy does it deliver. Our absolute favourite of the night, this shorter drink gives a creamy impression, a complex mix of banana with some oaky-vanilla traces from the rum. It’s almost dessert-like, and is a lovely easy drink to finish your night with.