Zizzi manages to make Caesar salad interesting - by shoving it on top of a pizza

We are all for weird and wonderful pizza toppings at ShortList - unless it has pineapple on, then it goes straight in the bin obviously. That's why this entry from Zizzi grabbed our attention.

Found on Zizzi's upcoming new Spring menu, it is debuting two pizza toppings that, well, don't normally belong on top of a doughy pizza base.

The first is a ham and egg pizza topping. The full description is as follows: "Coppa & Speck Ham, Burford brown eggs, spinach & smoked scamorza cheese on a white base. Topped with pea shoots, smoky garlic oil, riserva cheese & fresh basil."

Intriguing.





The second is the one that really caught our eye. It's called the Rustica Caesar and it comprises: "Roasted British chicken thigh with lemon & garlic, with asparagus, baby slow roast tomatoes, Caesar crumb & riserva cheese on a white base. Topped with leaves of baby gem."

In short, it is pizza that has a Caesar salad topping, complete with lettuce.

Lettuce!

Zizzi says of its new range: "The new menu brings delicious seasonal ingredients with a mouth-watering twist."

Lettuce on a pizza is definitely a twist, not even those who got The Sixth Sense's twist ending would see that one coming.

You'll be able to try both pizzas, alongside the likes of Chicken Thigh Calabrese, Lemon Butter Hake and a Strawberry Macaron Sunday when the menu hits restaurants from the 24th March.