You can pet pygmy goats at Hendrick’s new martini townhouse

Hendrick’s Gin has made a name for itself by creating some of the weirdest drinking experiences in London. From secret bars between ATMs and in launderettes to flower-filled phone boxes, this gin is not scared of having a little bit of fun.

Now, Hendrick’s are opening a townhouse for one weekend only to celebrate all things miniature. Expect to see ‘micro pianists’, a pygmy petting zoo and yes, plenty of teeny cocktails, too.

The Tini Martini Townhouse will be open from Friday 4 October to Sunday 6 October with each night being taken over by a different world-class bar.

On Friday, visitors will travel from New York City to Singapore as the Nomad Bar goes head-to-head with the Manhattan Bar. It’s Amsterdam’s Super Lyan on Saturday and Paris’ Little Red Door on Sunday. The mission; to create the best gin martini.

And, the drinks may be small but with each guest getting six Tini Martinis in a two-hour slot, you’re sure to leave feeling giddy.

ShortList has already had a sneak peak (no spoilers, of course) and it’s the same wacky experience we’ve come to love from Hendrick’s. Expect characters dressed in capes and pink boilersuits (we don’t exactly know why either), and come ready to be immersed into this 'tini' world as you will be asked to complete tasks and have a little boogie.

Tickets are £13.50, but all proceeds will be donated to Blackwater Alpacas (the home of the pygmy goats) so it doesn’t feel quite so painful.

Don’t worry if you haven’t got a ticket yet, Hendrick’s Gin will be releasing more tickets at midday on Saturday. Be sure to keep an eye on their event page.

Do you love a G&T? Check out our best gin list for some drinks inspiration