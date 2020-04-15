You can now buy Percy Pig ice cream just in time for summer.

If you’re anything like us, you’re eating a lot of snacks right now. And, in that pile of chocolate, sweets and leftover Easter treats, there’s almost certainly a packet of Percy Pigs.

Since their launch back in 1992, Marks & Spencer’s has turned their iconic sweets into everything from porridge to more recently, a dessert sauce.

Now, there’s ice cream - just in time for the sun to come out. And, M&S is very excited about its own creation.

Four words: Percy. Pig. Ice. Cream. Yep, you heard right Percy-flavoured ice cream, with a ripple of fruit sauce and chewy strawberry marshmallows (£3 a tub) And yes, it’s suitable for vegetarians, too. Find in store when you're next shopping for your essentials. pic.twitter.com/zD80DJfaV1

Sharing the news on Twitter, the retailer wrote: “Four words: Percy. Pig. Ice. Cream. Yep, you heard right - Percy-flavoured ice cream, with a ripple of fruit sauce and chewy strawberry marshmallows (£3 a tub)."

While it doesn't actually have any Percy Pigs in the ice cream, M&S promise the ice cream will taste exactly like the sweets.

We haven't been told the flavour of the ice cream but M&S describe it as having a “ripple of fruity sauce” running through and then they've thrown in strawberry marshmallows for good measure.

While you can obviously enjoy the ice cream on its own (we suggest doing so in front of all that TV we know you’re watching), M&S propose using it to make the “ultimate” float with lemonade.

The 453g tub is available to buy in store now for £3.