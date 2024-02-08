You can now bathe with Jacob Elordi thanks to this Saltburn bath bomb

As controversial film scenes go, Saltburn's ambiguous bathwater montage ranks up there among this year's most talked about moments.

It's a scene that shocked, mortified and seduced viewers around the world in equal measure, with Barry Keoghan's character slurping that tub water like a man possessed.

Now though, hot off the back of the Jacob Elordi's Bathwater candle that quite literally sent the internet alight, we're back to announce there's new merch in town - and this time, we've got Lush to blame.

Forget candles, bath time will never look the same again thanks to the bath brand's latest bath bomb, aptly named the 'Saltbomb' after the film's infamous scene.

A description packed with more sexual innuendos than emerge from the mouth of Scrub's infamously inappropriate surgeon Todd, this bath bomb is brand marketing done RIGHT.

“Lap it up, Saltbomb’s salty, milky bath water is fit for a stately splurge," reads the ominous description.

"This salt doesn’t burn, it’s a soothing blend of coconut milk powder, mineral-rich coarse sea salt, while sharing a fragrance with our all-year-round moisturising bubble bar, Milky Bath."

Not one for the, er... lactose intolerant among you, this bath time treat might just make for a truly memorable present this Valentine's Day.

One witty social media user commented: "This is gonna change the way I look at those little 'Made by Alex' stickers they put on stuff."

While others simply declared their undying love for the new bath time product.

"Feel like Hollywood royalty with this limited edition bath bomb that never kills the groove," the description continues, "leaving the bather with silky smooth bath water they’ll want to treasure every last drop of.”

Priced at a reasonable £5 from Lush's website (or in-store, if you fancy a stroll), the brand signs off the description with an appropriate double-entendre: “Come and relax, or vice versa...”

Since the film's risque content set the internet ablaze just before Christmas, social media has been awash with users popping down to stately homes in a bid to relive the film - dubbed the 'Saltburn effect'.