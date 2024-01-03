Saltburn's controversial bath water scene has been immortalised as a candle
It comes as Barry Keoghan reveals his 'hesitation' at filming that final nude scene
It may be a brand new year but that doesn't mean an end to the bizarre products born out of our favourite big screen performances.
Take Saltburn for example - a film which hooked both cinema-going audiences and Amazon Prime viewers alike when the controversial film dropped in December.
Not satisfied with leaving audiences jaws on the floor following Barry Keoghan's on-screen performance as Oxford University student Oliver Quick (nor his show-stopping Murder on the Dancefloor performance), the film has already spawned some rather bizarre merchandise.
Move over Gwyneth Paltrow and those notorious 'Smells Like My Vagina' Goop candles, for there's a new kid on the block - and it smells like used bathwater.
A film which also stars Jacob Elordi, Richard E. Grant and Rosamund Pike to name but a few, Saltburn has become something of a polarising force where critics and audiences are concerned.
Viewers will likely recall one of the film's most controversial scenes, in which Quick's aristocratic classmate can be seen, ahem, pleasuring himself in a bathtub, before the Irish actor enters and then slurps the used tub water.
A scene that spawned a thousand memes, now, it appears the essence of that memorable on-screen moment has been captured in candle form, courtesy of some unofficial merchandise that hit web stores earlier this week.
Soundtracked by Sophie Ellis-Bexter's iconic naughties pop anthem 'Murder on the Dancefloor' the full-frontal scene saw Keoghan undertake a celebratory dance through the Elordi family's manor house.
Shooting the now-infamous dance scene a total of 11 times, Fennell added that while the seventh take of the dance was “technically perfect”, it lacked the “absolutely devilish joy” needed for the scene.
- While we have you, discover the best Amazon Prime offerings streaming this January