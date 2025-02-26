Xbox’s long-awaited Fable reboot delayed into 2026

Xbox’s long-awaited Fable reboot has had its launch delayed yet again. The years-in-production RPG from Playground (Forza Horizon) will now be released in 2026 instead of the initially set release date of 2025. Despite being delayed, it won't come as a surprise to many since games get delayed all the time. But this is one of several delays for the comeback of this classic franchise.

The announcement came via the Xbox podcast (go to 14:14 for any fable chat) in an interview with Craig Duncan, the current Head of Xbox Game Studios, who stated they are "Really excited about where Playground are. We previously announced the date for Fable as 2025. We are actually going to give Fable more time, and it's going to ship in 2026 now."

Duncan added, "While I know that's not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people is that it's definitely worth the wait. I have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team. If you think about their history and legacy for Forza Horizon, the last few games, critically acclaimed, 92 Metacritic, award-winning, beautiful, play great.

"And just what they're bringing to Fable as a franchise, just think of the visuals of what you expect of Playground games plus amazing gameplay, British humour, Playground's version of Albion. So inspired by what's gone before with the franchise but their take, in quite frankly the most beautifully realised version of Albion you've ever seen.

"So really excited about the plans, and really excited about the future. I want the community to understand that we do these things for the best of the games and the teams, and ultimately that results in the best game for the community."

First revealed in 2020, even when the initial release date trailer was first shared in 2023, a 2025 launch seemed ambitious — the release trailer showed only limited gameplay. However, it did offer a taste of the game's tone alongside Richard Ayoade's cameo, who's set to guest in the game.

A better look at a new Albion

Alongside this announcement, we also got a healthy 50-second look at some gameplay, an unexpected move on an otherwise dreary Tuesday. You can check out the footage above but there's no doubt Playground is bringing its signature aesthetic to elevate this series into the gorgeous world fans have always imagined.

The footage showed off plenty of monsters and a glimpse at various weapons, whilst all being supported by whimsical music that helps remind fans of the series' comical tone from 20 years ago. If you stay until the end, you'll even see a chicken get clarted in true Fable fashion.

Fable was first released in 2004, and as far as we can tell, the 2026 version will be a reboot, maintaining the tone and themes of the original, as opposed to continuing any key story beats. One of the key features of the earlier games was the morality system that changed your character's appearance depending on how naughty you were throughout the adventure. It will be interesting to see if this will be brought over from the original fantasy series, given the increasing focus on player customisation in RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

A delay is always a pain, but hopefully, this one means the final product will be even better -- although I can't wait to boot some chickens and be a general nuisance.