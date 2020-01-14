Xbox Series X set for big E3 2020 reveal – unlike the PS5

Rumours that Microsoft wouldn't be at E3 this year – for the second year running – were greatly exaggerated, it turns out.

According to head of Xbox Phil Spencer, the company will be at the expo with brand new offerings for gamers.

"Our team is hard at work on E3," he tweeted. "We look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead of us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress."



"2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox."

— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2020

It's good news for those who want to know more about the new Xbox Series X. Spencer is likely to reveal far more about the new console at various E3 events – including more details about cloud-based streaming service xCloud.

We already know a little bit about the console – it's allegedly "four times more powerful" than the One X, for example, and has incredible refresh rates.

There's also speculation that it may unlock 8K gaming – a seriously exciting proposition for gamers. We'll keep you up to date with any E3 announcements.

When it comes to Sony and the PS5, though, the gaming giant confirmed to GamesIndustryBiz that it won't be at E3 2020, preferring to show off its console at hundreds of consumer events. Which sounds intriguing but also may mean that more of the public will be able to get their hands on the PS5 before it is unleashed to the world.

