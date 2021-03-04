WIN! £150 worth of ShortList's No.1 rated gin

Pink Marmalade Gin is currently top of our best gin list, as voted for by ShortList readers. We already know, then, that many of you love the stuff, but if you're yet to try a bottle, we've got some good news for you.

We've teamed up with the distiller to give away 6 bottles of Pink Marmalade Gin to 1 lucky reader.

As its name suggests, Pink Marmalade Gin is packed with citrus flavours and is one of the most unique gins available. There’s a theatrical flourish in every glass as, once you pair it with a tonic, you will see it change colour from cool blue to rose pink.

This is all thanks to the ‘Butterfly Pea’ flower which is one of 12 botanics that are used in every bottle. Other botanicals include Pink Peppercorns, Angelica Root and Kaffir Lime Leaf. Couple this with salted grapefruit marmalade and what you have is a gin that’s bursting with citrus.

Pink Marmalade Gin is small batch and 100% natural, which means that it’s a drink packed with quality and, looking at the bottle, its packaging is quality too. Don’t just take our word for it, legendary disco queen Sophie Ellis Bextor is also a fan, having teamed up with Pink Marmalade to create her own limited edition bottle.

