We're finally going to find out what really happened to Boba Fett

Boba Fett is one of the greatest characters in Star Wars, which isn't bad given he had just 5 minutes' screen time in the whole Original Trilogy. Thankfully we got to see a lot more of him thanks to the brilliant The Mandalorian - and we are going to see even more because he's also got his own show coming up.

The Book of Boba Fett was already an enticing idea - a whole show dedicated to the bounty hunter - but it is set to become one of the most important shows in the Star Wars timeline as it will reveal just what the hell happened to Boba after he fell into the Sarlaac pit. This will be the first time that we will see it come to life. Or, at the very least, hear about it from the man himself.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes - and picked up by Collider - Temuera Morrison who plays Fett said about the new series: “Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

We reckon Morrison also means that we will see beyond Return of the Jedi, too, and after that fateful day.

We first found out about The Book of Boba Fett in a teaser shown after the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Boba was in Jabba’s Palace and rightfully sat on the throne, proving he means business.

The Book of Boba Fett will be released in December 2021 and if Morrison is right, expect it to be packed with flashbacks, so expect some familiar faces to come along for the ride, too.