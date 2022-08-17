Wednesday trailer arrives: Tim Burton's Addams Family is creepy and kooky

The first trailer for Wednesday, the upcoming Addams Family TV show by Tim Burton, has arrived and it's as creepy and kooky as you want it to be.

The show marks the first time that Tim Burton has made the shift to television and it looks like a match made in heaven, with the Addams Family look perfectly in line with his macabre style.

The Wednesday trailer comes after a superb black-and-white picture of the family was revealed, by Variety, showcasing Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

The show is being directed by Tim Burton (well, four episodes of it) and written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar who are best known for the likes of Smallville and Spider-Man 2. While Ortega looks like the perfect replacement for the original Wednesday Christina Ricci, fans of her needn't worry as she will be starring in Wednesday as an altogether different character.

Netflix calls Wednesday “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery." And, as you will see in the trailer, it follows Wednesday Addams to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school she is banished to after getting expelled from her previous school.

Wednesday will hit Netflix this Fall. Until then, these are the best Netflix TV shows to watch.