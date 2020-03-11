Walkers launches a Sensations crisps Easter egg for all the chocolate-haters

It may shock you to find out, but some people just aren’t that bothered about chocolate.

And, when it comes to Easter - one of the most-chocolate filled holidays of them all - they’d much rather a packet of crisps to the Easter eggs that line the supermarkets.

However, it does mean they miss out on some of the novelty - or did, until now.

Walkers has released a Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations Easter egg.





The box not only includes a large packet of Thai Sweet Chilli crisps, but there’s also a bottle of Malbec, two wine glasses, a bamboo bowl and a £5 prime video voucher.

Essentially, it's everything you need for the perfect night in. The Malbec is an organic wine from Chile and is described as an "easy to drink" wine with aromas of redcurrant and blackberries.



Available to buy now, the gift box will cost you £19.99 - a little more than your usual bag of crisps - but that’s a pretty good deal considering everything you get in the box.

