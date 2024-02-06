Two of Netflix's biggest shows announce new seasons are underway

Two of Netflix's biggest shows in recent years have started filming new seasons and they have been all over social media to celebrate the fact.

What with the Hollywood strikes and lockdown restrictions, the last few years has been tough on the TV and movie world. But now we are seeing a glut of shows start production back up, all hoping to release their new series sooner rather than later.

Two shows which are doing just that this week are also two of the biggest ever to stream on Netflix. The first is The Night Agent.

The Night Agent is currently the sixth most watched show on Netflix... of all time, with only Wednesday, Stranger Things, Dahmer, Bridgerton and The Queen's Gambit above it.

The plot of the show is a great one, and based on the books by Matthew Quirk.

It follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), an FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, in an uneventful job that requires he mans a phone that never rings. One night the phone goes off, though, and Sutherland becomes part of a huge mission that goes right to the top.

Image Credit: Netflix

Because of The Night Agent's success, a second season was announced soon after the release of the first.

Now, Netflix has revealed that Season 2 has begun, with a new image from the set released and more details about where the show will take place.

According to Tudum, the Night Agent was renewed for another 10 episodes and will star returning cast members Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, plus newcomers including Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears.

While the first series was mostly shot in Vancouver and Washington DC, it's looking like the show will take place mainly in New York City, with the action also heading to both Thailand and back to Washington D.C.

Netflix is still hoping for a 2024 release of the Night Agent, so it's going to be a busy time to get the show ready before the year is up.

Another show which has started filming is Cobra Kai. The sixth season filming has kicked off and it marks the end of the show.

Cobra Kai has become one of the most loved shows on Netflix, having made the switch from YouTube Red in 2021.

Co-creator John Hurwitz revealed that the show has started filming in an X/Twitter and YouTube post.

Most of the cast are in the video, giving a behind-the-scenes look at what they are calling the "biggest, baddest season yet."

It's cheesy as hell but will certainly get you pumped for the last season of Cobra Kai. While the show was meant to also be released in 2024, this was delayed due to the strikes and no new release date has been announced as of yet.

