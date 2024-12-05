Toolroom x Lost In Light Lates brings house music stalwart Martin Ikin to immersive light art show

Festive illuminations make all of London a light show at this time of year — but if you want a beat with your blinks, check out the Lost In Light Lates series.

Taking the light installation that makes the heart of the exhibition (put together by Squidsoup, the immersive art team behind Four Tet’s iconic Alexandra Palace show staging) and pairing it with DJs and artists, it turns the gallery space into a dazzling club room.

The series kicks off this Friday, December 6th, with a Four Tet x Squidsoup A/V listening party recreating elements of the Alexandra Palace show, and finishes with a New Year's Eve party, with that special night's line-up still under wraps.

Events include a Hospitality Xmas pop-up, a Cross The Tracks night, Ministry of Sound takeover, Anjunabeats Rising label showcase, Shogun Audio & Elevate session, performances by Fat Tony, and more.

The biggest draw might by the Toolroom x Lost In Light collaboration on December 21 though, which will see tech house maestro Martin Ikin joined by CHANEY and Nausica in the venue’s basement club.

As well as club access, tickets also get you access to an after-hours selection of the mind-blowing light installations.

Tickets for the Toolroom event can be found here, and visit the Lost in Light Lates website for more information on the upcoming nights.