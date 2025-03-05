Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 remake kickflips back onto PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC this summer

Five years after the remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Activision is releasing —and remaking — the next instalments in the legendary skateboarder’s gaming history with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. A modernised take on perhaps the most-loved games in the extreme sports franchise, it brings back the boards, skaters and beloved parks from the 20 year old titles, packaging the third and fourth games together after being completely rebuilt for current consoles.

The remake will be released on 11th July 2025. However, if you pre-order either the Digital Deluxe or Collector's Editions, the game will be released on 8th July, thanks to an Early Access bonus.

Pre-orders will also offer access to a demo that should go live in June, a month before release -- an old-school move to celebrate the game. Sadly it does not come on a disc attached to a magazine including three other completely unrelated demos, completing the retro-revival on show here — it’ll be a digital download.

Tony Hawk and the gang return

If you're interested in ripping some gnarly tricks come July, you'll be able to on the below consoles:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC (Steam, Battle.net and Microsoft Store)

Nintendo Switch (the demo is not available on Switch)

For subscribers to Xbox Game Pass on either the Ultimate tier or the PC version, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will be available on the service the same day as the release, thanks to Microsoft now owning developers Activision.

Music fans are in for a treat thanks to the game's original soundtrack returning seemingly intact, with Motorhead’s Ace of Spades already featuring in the trailer and more classics set to return. There's even been a cheeky tease of new tracks being added to accompany the fresh skate parks — no word on who yet.

Skating games, once big business, aren’t as common a sight on consoles these days, increasingly feeling like a much-missed relic of the past. But thankfully it won't be long until we can return to classic trick haunts like airport and foundry tear it up like it’s 2001 all over again.

