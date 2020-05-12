Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters revealed

Here's some good news for Tony Hawk's fans. The skater on his 52nd birthday has revealed that we are getting Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters!

He announced that new versions of the classic titles were coming via text message, just before the big reveal. That's right, he texted a whole bunch of people to say that the games were going to be released this year.

The texts read: "We are bringing back Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2! Original maps, original skaters and songs from the original soundtrack, plus new features! The game looks awesome and will be officially announced soon."

He then revealed the whole thing on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to me! #THPS

