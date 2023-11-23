Three unmissable Black Friday whisky deals worth snapping up

Whiskey has shot to the top of the agenda were Black Friday deals are concerned, with 2023 beckoning in more reductions than we can keep track of.

Fret not, however, for ShortList has their finger on the deals pulse - and we've honed in on a three of the top whiskey deals worth your time (and hard earned money).



When it comes to whiskey, most people think of Scotland. After all, the Isles of Skye, Isslay and Raalsay have become hotbeds where dram production is concerned.

However, spare a thought for Wales - a nation that has been fighting its way up the whiskey ladder, securing a notable spot on this here list.

Sure, The Valleys might not be the first region you think of when you think of a delectable rye - we're looking at you Kentucky - but one things for certain, the home of the dragon is worth paying attention to.

Not to mention a couple of offerings from further afield, with a classic and a relative newcomer taking pride of place among our top deals so far this Black Friday.

Penderyn Single Malt Welsh Whisky - Madeira Finish









Consistently winning gold at whisky competitions worldwide throughout 2021 and 2022, Penderyn has become a dependable name where Welsh whisky is concerned.

The distillery is located in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons National Park, South Wales, with a second distillery in Llandudno opening in May 2021, followed by a third in Swansea in 2023.



This fine specimen is a Madeira 70cl. Boasting an ABV of 46%, with this signature Gold range consisting of rich oak, peated, sherrywood and portwood whiskies.

This Madeira-finish whisky is no exception, currently with huge savings to be had on Amazon this Black Friday week.

The original Penderyn ‘house style’, this single malt Welsh whisky has been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, before being finished in ex-Madeira wine casks.

Sounds delicious? You bet.

Now down to £27 for a limited time, be sure to get your hands on this delectable offering while this offer lasts.

33% Off! Penderyn Single Malt Welsh Whisky - Madeira Finish £27 - was £40 Bottled at 46% ABV, Penderyn's ‘house style’, delectable offering distilled in unique copper pot stills, before maturation takes place in bourbon barrels. Finished in rich Madeira wine casks, this crisp and well rounded whisky balances sweetness and vanilla with a drier finish.





Chivas Brothers Blend Blended Scotch Whisky, 1 L with Gift Box





We're sure you've heard of this one before - and before you ask, no, it's not Welsh.

A solid name where bartending is concerned, Chivas Brothers have joined forces with music industry big-wigs in recent years to honour the roots of whisky drinking in the US.

Recent collaborations include US artist Steflon Don and K-Pop sensation LISA.

Now, though, you're able to get your very own hands on a fine bottle of this golden dram for a fraction of the price thanks to Amazon slashing prices this Black Friday,

Now down to a mere £31.99 - that's over 30% off (and by far the lowest price we've seen in a fair old while), be sure to snap up this offering while stocks last.



An ultra smooth blend, this Chivas Regal's delectable offering is a tribute to the brothers and their legendary blending skills.

A unique 12 year old blend, a range of malt whiskies go into creating the extra-smooth final product - with hints of honey and marmalade shining through.

32% Off! Chivas Brothers Blend Blended Scotch Whisky, 1 L with Gift Box £31.99 - was £46.72 Created as a tribute to the founding brothers, James and John, The Chivas Brothers’ Blend is a modern yet smooth interpretation which contains higher proportions of Strathisla and Longmorn Speyside malts. The result is a sippable offering bursting with soft fruit flavours including peach and pear - not to mention boiled sweets. View now on Amazon





Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey, 70 cl

A suitably impressive looking vesel for a suitably impressive whisky, this classic offering has had its price slashed on Amazon this Black Friday - saving you a huge 36%!

If that's not enough to tempt you, the tasting notes just might.

Made from 100 percent Irish malted barley, this entry-level offering is triple distilled for smoothness before being aged exclusively in Oloroso Sherry Casks.

A truly modern single malt, this dram boasts aromas of nuts and dark chocolate are followed by flavours of marzipan, allspice and fruits.

Delicious.

Crafted by Master Blender Alex Thomas, one of Ireland’s few female whiskey blenders, this 40% ABV is ideal in cocktails or neat on the rocks.

Oh, and you can now bag yourself a bottle for under £20. Bargain.

36% Off! Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey £19.99 - was £31 This 40% ABV is a single malt made from 100 percent Irish malted barley. Triple distilled for smoothness and then aged exclusively in Oloroso Sherry Casks, it's rich, dark and nutty notes are accompanied by flavours of marzipan, allspice and fruits. https://amzn.to/47sGIty

