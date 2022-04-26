Three new Netflix shows have just been cancelled - including a Roald Dahl classic

It's been a torrid week or so for Netflix. The streaming giant recently announced for the first time that it is losing subscribers and now there is word that three big shows that were planned for the service have been cancelled.

Now, Netflix is no stranger to cancelling things. It has a long list of shows that will never see another series.

While it doesn't give reasons as to the cancellations, it's pretty clear that Netflix has certain metrics when it comes to its content (it's a huge fan of monitoring hours watched) and if certain numbers aren't hit then that show will be cut.

What is rarer, however, is that it shutters shows that are currently in development. But, according to The Wrap, that is exactly what it has done recently.

According to a new report - and unfortunately confirmed by its creator on Twitter - new animated show Bone will now not see the light of day.

Created by Jeff Smith, the celebrated comic was set to finally get the adaptation it deserves, having already been put on the shelf by Nickelodeon and Warner Bros.

It's animation that's taking the big hit at Netflix at the moment, with Lauren Faust's Toil And Trouble also cancelled.

Faust took to Twitter as well to note that she still retains the rights to pre-Netflix Toil And Trouble IP so "perhaps we can get the band back together to share our new take on the world of witches and familiars wrapped up in heartfelt, magic, comedy adventure about female friendship. Wish us luck!"

Twits end

The third cancellation is around one of the most famous children's stories of all time. Back in 2021, Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company.

The big news from this was that Taika Waititi was working on a series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and that a Twits animation was being made.

According to The Wrap, The Twits animation is no longer happening. Wreck-It-Ralph's Phil Johnston was attached to the project but this seems to have also been un-greenlit. It's unclear whether The Twits was going to be a show or a one-off cartoon..

We're sure that we will see these characters in another guise, however, given Netflix would have paid a pretty sum for the rights to Roald Dahl's characters.

You can read more about the rather harsh cuts in The Wrap article (paywalled).