Thor: Love And Thunder is streaming now on Disney Plus - plus more goodies

Thor: Love And Thunder only hit the big screen in July but now it is streaming on Disney Plus, all thanks to Disney Plus Day.

Disney Plus Day is pretty much that: a day dedicated to the service, where Disney has added a number of new shows and movies to thank those who use the service and, let's face it, entice those who have yet to sing up.

Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth Thor movie, is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

While successful for Marvel, it didn't manage to hit the top five in popular films at the box office this year: it's in sixth place, behind Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick.

Thor: Love And Thunder is just one of many movies and shows that have landed on Disney Plus on Disney Plus Day.

Other notable releases include: Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder doc, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return doc.

There's also a new Disney Plus Original called Wedding Season, Mike (a documentary about Mike Tyson), Tierra Incognita, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs and Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons.

Finally, there's Cars on the Road - a series based on the Cars movies - and Pinocchio, a live-action remake of the classic Disney cartoon by Robert Zemeckis.

