This 'very scary' horror TV show just got the ultimate Stephen King recommendation

Stephen King has become a surprisingly vocal recommender of content to watch online. His latest recommendation is a show that just ended after four cracking seasons.

In an interview with PBS, King said series Evil is well worth a watch.

“There’s a slow called Evil on Paramount Plus that I like,” said King. “It’s great. It’s funny, it’s witty and it’s very very sharp.”

He’s also followed thus up with a post on X where, just as you’d hope, he says Evil is pretty scary too.

Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and…to quote Kamala…joyful. https://t.co/WPT4ZEkjAo

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 27, 2024

Paramount Plus confirmed the show would end with season 4 back in February 2024. However, it did order an additional four episodes to append to that season, to allow the show a proper ending.

The last of those episodes was broadcast on August 22, and it’s not just King expressing admiration for Evil.

Evil picked up 90-plus-percent ratings for all four of its seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. And the last currently has a 100% rating.

It’s not immediately clear why Evil has been cancelled either. According to Nielsen ratings, it was the 7th most watched show in the US earlier this year. That also makes it by far the most popular “genre” show out there, with entries higher up the list including Bluey and Young Sheldon.

What’s Evil about? It’s a paranormal investigations show where a forensic psychologist and a priest, played by Mike Colter, team up to lift the lid on supernatural phenomena.

Evil comes from Michelle and Robert King, a husband-and-wife creative duo. And, no, there's no familial relation to Stephen King here.

The pair aren’t known for their horror work, having written on The Good Wife, BrainDead and Elsbeth.

Saying that, Robert King did work on some schlocky-looking horror flicks back in the 1980s, including The Nest and Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge.

But don't watch those, watch Evil. US viewers can check out the first two seasons on Netflix, or the entire run on Paramount Plus. UK viewers, for now at least, have to rent or buy Evil from the usual suspects. Amazon currently has the first two seasons on sale to buy digitally too.