This Disney reboot has just broken a huge streaming record

Christmas was always bound to be a time for huge streaming numbers - and the latest news coming out of Disney HQ is no exception.

2023 saw the reboot of countless classics - including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and it now seems the series has just smashed a major streaming record.

Rick Riordan's fantasy adaptation has had audiences gripped since it landed on the platform earlier this year.

As reported on TVLine, the hit book series has now set the bar for the biggest premiere for any show released under the Disney banner.

According to the site, the young adult fantasy adventure series has now amassed some 13.3 million views across both Disney+ and the Disney-owned sister platform Hulu (a non-UK streamer).

As with many totals, the figure was calculated by totting up the total time streamed divided by length of content.

And it's safe to say Percy Jackson and the Olympians came up on top following its premier on the platform on December 19.

It contrasts the luke warm feedback from fans and critics alike where its predecessor - the big screen adaptation of the book series, was concerned.

For those who haven't caught the hit show, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is led by showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz.

Filming for the series first began in June 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, telling the tale of 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson - a boy accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt.

The ensuing storyline follows the young Jackson as he races to find ithe missing bolt - and ultimately, restore order to Olympus.

Starring Walker Scobell, Megan Mullally (Will and Grace) and Toby Stephens, the series also stars Lance Reddick in what was his last role before his untimely death earlier this year.

Given the recent flurry of negative feedback where critics and streamers are concerned - newly-released Netflix series Rebel Moon currently has a 23% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes - the Olympians appears to be flying high.

Having amassed an impressive 96% from 53 reviews on the site - which aggregates top critic reviews across film and television, the show has captured the hearts of both fans and reviewers alike.