This smart coaster is a better cocktail make than you will ever be

Have you ever put your precious time and energy into creating a fancy cocktail, only to find it tastes punchier than a fist to the face - all because you got the measurements wrong?



Sure, there are some who will undoubtedly embrace the drink’s face-scrunching strength. But for those in search of pure poured perfection, a new coaster and linked app are here to take the guesswork out of mixology.





Created by bartending tech company Barsys, the app-controlled coaster will help drinkers create the ‘perfect cocktail’ by guiding them through every step of the mixing and measuring process.





Drinkers can browse the app’s library of recipes to find their desired cocktail, which then sees the app coordinate with the coaster. The light-up design will then change colour and tell drinkers when to start and stop pouring according to the chosen cocktail.









“Most people don’t realise how many great cocktails they can make from just a few simple ingredients,” notes CEO, Akshet Tewari. “With the Coaster, we set out to make serving a cocktail as easy as grabbing a beer or pouring a glass of wine.”





“Cocktail-making requires a level of skill and precision that anyone can now obtain.”





Drinks fans might recall that Barsby made a name for themselves recently when they created the $1,500 automated robot bartender.





You’ll also be pleased to hear that this offering is on the more affordable side, with a price tag of $149. Plus, for those wanting to purchase it as a Christmas present, you can preorder the coaster now for a cheaper-than-chips $95 with the first orders shipping in December.

