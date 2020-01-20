This cherry blossom and lychee Valentine's Day gin comes complete with sparkles

Whether you’re celebrating Valentines day, Galentines day, or simply enjoy a unique flavoured gin that just so happens to be coloured pink, Asda’s latest spirit offering might just be the one for you.

Its vibrant colour is also a great way to combat Blue Monday, just saying.





Yes, Asda has launched a limited edition cherry blossom and lychee gin liqueur - complete with sparkles at no added cost - that’s sure to make any cocktail making experience that much more enjoyable.





As you’d expect from a liqueur, it has a lower ABV of 20% compared to full strength gin - but what it lacks in potency, it certainly makes up for in style (and flavour).











Drawing inspiration from the flavours of Japan, the new iridescent offering is described as "sweet and decadent" with strong floral hints.





Costing £10 per 50cl bottle, it’s an offering that won’t break the bank - particularly when it makes the ultimate valentine’s day drink when paired with prosecco.





So, whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day, Palentine's Day or even Galentine's Day (ok, ok, we'll stop there), this might just be the ultimate accompaniment.





You can get your hands on a bottle now both in store or online.



