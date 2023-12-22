This Apple TV+ release has been crowned the platform's 'most-watched movie ever'

The numbers are officially in: 2023 was a record-breaking year where streaming figures across television and film are concerned.

Now, the streaming giants have traditionally remained tight lipped where streaming stats are concerned, but this year marked a milestone when it came to transparency - and mainly because the giants were able to blow their own trumpets, with records broken left, right and centre.

Apple TV+ is no exception, with Deadline revealing that one title in particular has just smashed all previous streaming records on the platform - despite only being released seven days ago.

A film which premiered on December 15, Mark Wahlberg's The Family Plan debuted as the most viewed movie EVER for the service.

Now that's pretty impressive, right? The numbers mean the release stands as the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history - according to insiders.





The numbers also point to positive things where hit series The Morning Show was concerned.

Entering it's second season, the Reese Weatherspoon and Jennifer Anniston fronted show gained widespread critical acclaim since the debut season hit our screens, a release that coincided with the launch of Apple TV+.

With season two of the hit show having launched in September, The Morning Show's audience increased by a whopping 20% over the course of the series.

The figures are said to be down to extra growth in the U.S. and Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, France and India, according to the insiders.



The streaming service has released a host of hit content over the course of 2023, with the likes of Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses, Ron Moore’s For All Mankind, alongside Idris Elba’s high-altitude hit Hijack drawing viewers.

And then there was the culmination of Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso, which contributed to an increase in Apple TV+’s viewership figures by 42% year over 2023 across 100 different countries.

That's pretty impressive stuff, considering the streaming service has now DOUBLED the total hours of telly consumption by subscribers when you looks at the figures year on year.

It comes as the streaming service lines up a host of exciting releases for 2024.

With the global premier of Masters of the Air hitting Apple TV+ on January 26, highly-anticipated release Manhunt is also looks set to break records when it premieres globally on March 15.

