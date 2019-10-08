This 50-inch Philips 4K TV is over 50% off and a massive pre-Black Friday bargain

Black Friday may still be over a month away but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find a decent deal. And, we don’t reckon you can get much better than over £500 off this massive 50-inch Philips TV.

This 4K Ultra HD TV has over 50% off right now on Amazon, bring the price down from £1,000 to just £459.

Its specs are pretty good too - the high quality image is thanks to HDR+ and the Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine, and the sound is refined by Dolby Atmos.

This 2019 model also has three-sided Ambilight that lights up your room to reflect what’s happening on the screen (in real time). Be prepared for a light show when you listen to any music.

It’s also Alexa-compatible, so if you have an Amazon device, you can also control your TV, which is a nice little perk.

A couple of drawbacks - this deal comes without a wall mount so you’ll have to pay an extra £110 if you would like to put it up on your wall, and a number of catch-up apps including ITV Hub and All 4 are not available on this Android TV.

However, on a super practical note, it does have a Class-A energy rating, meaning it’s pretty much as efficient as you get (so hopefully it’ll save you some cash with your bills, too).

As always, you’ll have to be quick because the deal is only available until midnight tonight.

