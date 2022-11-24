These Bose QuietComfort SE headphones are a sub-£200 Black Friday bargain

Bose is one of the best audio tech brands around today and its headphones and earbuds always impress, delivering excellent sound and comfort. The Bose QuietComfort SE headphones are some of the latest over-ears from the brand, and they’re available this Black Friday with an impressive 24% reduction.

If you haven’t heard of the Bose QuietComfort SE, you’re not alone. The Bose QuietComfort range has been around for a while and the QuietComfort 45 are considered some of the best over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones you can buy today.

So how do the Bose QuietComfort SE differ? Well, for all intents and purposes, they’re the same. The main difference is that the SE version is cheaper because it comes with a soft case rather than the hard, leather case you get with the 45s.

For most people watching their pennies right now, the Bose QuietComfort SE are a better choice. Especially considering they’ve been reduced in a Black Friday deal that’s rare as it brings you best-in-class Bose tech for less than £200.

You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort SE for £189 right now. That’s a 24% saving on the original RRP of £249,95. The Bose QuietComfort SE are incredibly comfortable, offer excellent noise-cancellation and boast a truly impressive 24 hours of battery life. If you’ve been looking for a sign to upgrade your headphones, this is it.