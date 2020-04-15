There’s a new Mandalorian series coming to Disney Plus this Star Wars Day

Disney Plus has quickly become the place to watch all things Star Wars, and it seems even more of the space opera is on its way.

In honour of the upcoming Star Wars Day - May the Fourth for the unknowing among you - Disney Plus will be bringing a new series to the streaming service showing how The Mandalorian was brought to life.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on 4 May and will be an eight-episode documentary series about the Disney Plus original.

In the show, Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly won over fans across the world.

Each episode will look at a different aspect of the show including the filmmaking process, how the models, effects and creatures were made, and some of the new technology used to bring the show to life.

Speaking about the new behind-the-scenes series, Favreau said: “’Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1.

"We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

If that’s not enough for you, the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be released on 4 May.

Disney Plus say this is to pay homage to seven seasons of the show and give fans “the chance to watch the finale together for Star Wars Day”.

Having originally been created by George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation, the finale of Clone Wars will explore the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

There is one missing piece, though, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still not available on Disney Plus and doesn’t even have a UK arrival date yet.

However, if you don’t mind watching elsewhere, the film is already available as a digital release and will be out on Blu-ray and DVD from 20 April.