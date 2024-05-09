There's a new distillery on the Scotch whisky block and its name is Ardnahoe

Ardnahoe Distillery has us rubbing our hands with glee - not because of the wind chill rolling off the rugged coastline that hugs the distillery, but because it's unleashing a brand new milestone whisky.

Launching its inaugural whisky in May, this limited edition five-year-old single malt is the first to be released from a new distillery on the island of Islay since 2009.

Located on the southernmost island in the Inner Hebrides, the family-owned Ardnahoe Distillery harnesses mother nature to bring you a truly Scottish dram.

If geographical prestige and lineage are what you're after in a whisky, this historic whisky producing island is the one for you.



Taking its name from a Scots Gaelic translation, Ardnahoe directly translates as ‘Height of the Hollow’ in English.

Named Ardnahoe Inaugural Release, this punchy 50% ABV bottling looks set to assert its dominance, enticingly combining custard and baked apples on the nose with a delightfully long, smoky finish.

Breathing new life into the established industry, the £12 million distillery will see this limited edition 5-year-old single malt hit shelves on May 10.

Created by Stewart Laing, alongside sons Andrew and Scott (two people, not to be confused with Fleabag's 'Hot Priest', despite creating a product just as captivating), the family have realised a "lifelong dream" with the launch of this inaugural release.



Opening on Islay in 2018, the distillery is run by Hunter Laing & Co, a Scotch whisky blender and bottler established by the family.

But that's enough fact spouting for now, it's time to get down to the nitty gritty of this 5-year-old release.

Matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-oloroso sherry casks, it's a whisky that harnesses the coastline's vibrancy with its bold yet classic flavour.

As with most of Islay's top offerings, each dram is shaped by the landscape that surrounds the distillery, imprinting its distinctive characteristics on each bottle.

Soft peated Islay loch water is drawn from nearby Loch Ardnahoe, while the distillery is the only on Islay to use two traditional worm-tub condensers, adding "depth of flavour and complexity to the spirit", according to the distillery.



With a powerful and distinctive peatiness lingering in the water, smokiness shines through where this well balanced dram is concerned when combined with malted barley, sourced from Port Ellen Maltings on the island's south coast.





There are also notable hints of sweet, summer apples and lemon shining through, which add intrigue to the finish.

And the price? Bottles of this coming-of-age dram are set to retail for £70 when it's released in May.



Co-founder Stewart Laing, says: "Building our own distillery was a hugely important and long dreamed of step and it’s been a personal ambition of mine ever since I was posted to work on Islay at Bruichladdich back in the 1960s.

"From finding the perfect piece of land on Islay for the distillery back in 2015 to now seeing our first whisky released, it’s truly the culmination of a lifelong dream for the Laing family.”