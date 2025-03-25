There are some fantastic whisky discounts in the Amazon Spring Deals Day — here's our pick of the best

Ah, spring. The time of the year when we all are fooled into thinking that we can go outside in just a jumper and not freeze to death. Yep, we've seen you in the nearest beer garden shivering because the sun is out. And while we admire your grit and determination to have a drink outside, there is another option.

The Amazon Spring Deals Day sale is here and while it doesn't have quite the same ring to it as Prime Day or Black Friday, it's essentially the same thing. It's a week-long event where there are thousands of discounts all looking to separate you from your hard-earned cash.

We've sifted through the lot and found a decent pile of whiskies that have been discounted — the pick of which is below...

30% off! Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl £37 - WAS £53 With its sweet, honey-infused taste, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve is a Gold Medal winning blend created by the best-selling brand. This is the cheapest we have seen it from Amazon. View now at Amazon

28% off! Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky £59.99 - WAS: £83 Considered a classic around the world and favourite of Ron Swanson of Parks and Recreation, Lagavulin is not a whisky for the novice drinker. It has an extremely smokey nose followed by an intensely rich and malty flavour with fruity sweetness. Buy now from Amazon

38% off! Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky £18 - WAS £29 This David Beckham endorsed whisky is at a cracking price right now. Matured in bourbon casks, with a lovely bit of vanilla coming through when you are drinking, this is a whisky that goes well with cola - or as a dram on its own. Buy now from Amazon

47% off! Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch £25.50 - WAS £48 This single whisky malt whisky has notes of citrus, and comes from one of the most well-known distilleries among enthusiasts. Buy now at Amazon

21% off Dalwhinnie Dalwhinnie 15 Year Single Malt £38 - WAS £47.99 This bottle won a "best in class" gold award at the 2009 International Wine and Spirits Competition, and matches sweetness with a classic single malt smoke. Buy from Amazon

29% off Glenlivet Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt £28 - WAS £39.50 This founder's reserve single malt was released as a replacement for Glenlivet's 12-year aged whisky. Its tasting notes mention zesty citrus and an orangey sweetness. Buy from Amazon

37% OFF The Woodsman Blended Scotch £18.05 - WAS £28.50 This blended scotch won a Silver award from the ‎IWSC in 2019, and is a bargain if you're after a cheaper bottle. Or perhaps 10 cheaper bottles. Buy from Amazon

38% off! Tamnavulin French Cabernet Sauvignon Single Malt £20 - WAS £32 The Tamvavulin distillery matures this whisky in red wine casks to bring out some of the flavours of cabernet sauvignon wine. It has a hit of spice with notes of pear and almond. Buy from Amazon

20% Off! Nikka From The Barrel £36.50- WAS £45.60 Nikka From The Barrel is a wonderful way into Japanese whisky. It is a blended whisky comprised of 60% Coffey Grain and 40% malts and made from one of the most famous distilleries in the world. Buy now from Amazon