The world's first BBQ flavoured whiskey has landed - and it's coming in hot

Usually the aromatic smokiness of whiskey is something you'd associate with the highlands of Scotland or the peaty-ness of Welsh offerings.

Now, though, the US is tipping the balance, with this delectable bottle of Kurvball Original Barbecue Whiskey leading the way.

Direct from Wisconsin, this bottle of Kurvball certainly sounds mouthwatering, developed following the seemingly endless demand for all things BBQ - and we're definitely up for giving it a try.

The latest in a new wave of American whiskey poised to make its way to UK shores, this lover ABV offering is a rich, sweet and smoky affair.

Reminiscent of a delectable summer barbie, this looks to be the ideal accompaniment to ribs, steaks and burgers - you could even add it to a glaze.

Coming in at a milder 34% ABV, bottles of Kurvball are available in both 500ml and 750ml bottles.

A true mix of sweet and savoury - with just a touch of heat, this whiskey is ideal on the rocks, as part of a cocktail or even used as part of a delectable glaze.

We've decided it's the perfect addition to any Bloody Mary - or even an Old Fashioned for that matter, with the distinctive, smokey notes infusing any great cocktail offering.

Distilled from corn, rye, and barley, Kurvball is distilled in aged in oak barrels, before bottling takes place at 68 degrees centigrade.

The age, however, remains thoroughly cryptic.

To be honest, that last one feels like a bit of a waste. We'll just be sipping away on this stuff for the time being.

Available now at selected US retailers - including Kurvball's online web store, bottles come in at $21.99 a bottle - and are expect to hit UK shelves in 2024.