The World Whiskey Society releases $1500 20YO whiskey

A bottle of whiskey has just hit the market that is a bit special, and self-consciously destined for rarity.

The World Whiskey Society has released a $1500 bottle of whiskey, the 20-year-aged Family Reserve.

Last month we wrote about the new collection of Pappy Van Winkle, whose sheer desirability this new drop seems to want to emulate. There’s even a 20YO whiskey in that collection, one with an official price of $320, but that costs a whole lot more in reality.

The World Whiskey Society says its Family Reserve is here to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of AIKO Brands, a whiskey distributor, and its founder Igor Kogan.

Oddly enough, neither of these companies is the distiller of Family Reserve. And the listing doesn’t actually specify the distiller.

But we are told it’s produced at “a renown Kentucky distillery” and that its mash is “74% Corn, 18% Rye & 8% Malted Barley.”

There are brief tasting notes too, which describe it as “a well-aged, luxurious dram with a harmonious balance of fruit, oak, and spice, all elevated by the nuances of roasted peanuts and butterscotch yielding exceptional depth and refinement.”

Pricey pours

The World Whiskey Society is no stranger to expensive bottles. Among its current catalogue is a $15,000 33-year-old single malt distilled at Macallan. But there’s a secondary justification for the high price here.

The company says the proceeds from the sale of the whiskey will go to a cancer charity.

“100% of the proceeds from the Family Reserve release will be donated to the Lustgarten Foundation,” it says. “This organisation is at the forefront of research and studies on pancreatic cancer, offering hope and advancing treatment for those impacted by this devastating disease.”

At the time of writing, just one bottle is listed as available at The World Whiskey Society store. It’s not clear exactly how many of these bottles are in existence.