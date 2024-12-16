Pappy Van Winkle 2024 Whiskey collection is out

Buffalo Trace has announced the Pappy Van Winkle collection of whiskeys for 2024, but as ever you’ll have a job getting your hands on one of these bottles.

It’s not often booze brands have to issue warnings for their products that relate to how you buy them, not how you drink. But that’s the case with the 2024 Pappy Van Winkle Whiskey collection.

While official prices for a bottle start at $130, most of us will have to fork out considerably more than that to get involved.

“Neither they nor Buffalo Trace Distillery control the prices individual retailers charge for the expressions,” reads the distiller’s official statement. “The best chance to find Van Winkle products at a fair price is through lotteries offered by many retailers, where consumers can purchase bottles from the Collection at MSRP.”

Ole Rip Van Winkle Distillery president Julian Van Winkle III does say yields for this year have been better than the norm, though. “This season, we’re excited that connoisseurs have a greater chance to enjoy our older expressions, thanks to an exceptional yield from these barrels,” he says.

Here’s a quick rundown on the bottles in Pappy’s 2024 collection:

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old

$130

53.5% ABV

Oak and dark cherry on the nose, with additional tobacco elements to the flavour profile.





Old Rip Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old

$150

45.2% ABV

A dry finish bourbon with stone fruit character in scent, joined by flavours of honey, tobacco and oak.





Old Rip Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old

$200

47.8% ABV

Chocolate and spice on the palate, with a “roasted caramel” finish. Notes mention roasted nuts, vanilla and ripe fruit on the nose.





Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old

$200

53.5% ABV

Caramel corn and vanilla on the nose, with leather, dark fruit and oak bringing complexity to the flavour of this bottle.





Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old

$320

45.2% ABV

Caramel and chocolate on the nose, combined with cinnamon spice and sugar flavour elements and an oaky finish.





Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old

$450

47.8% ABV

A leather and oak finish adds complexity to base flavours of vanilla, citrus, maple, honey and spice.





As ever, the official pricing won’t mean too much for most prospective buyers of these sensational whiskeys. WhiskyWorld currently offers a bottle of the 23-year-old Bourbon for an eye-watering £5999.90. Yikes.