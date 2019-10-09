The Tile Sticker may well be the most versatile bit of tracking tech yet

Tech tracking supremos Tile have revealed a number of new additions to their range - but the one that caught our eye the most is the dinky Tile Sticker.

The Sticker is a waterproof, adhesive-backed device and is the smallest and Tile’ device released yet.

Once you stick it on the thing you want to track - Tile's popped it on a skateboard in its press shots, as well as a cup and even an Apple remote to show off that it can pretty much be attached to anything metal or plastic - it has a full three-year battery life and 150 feet range.

Other new Tile goodies include a slimmer Tile Slim, which is designed for wallets, luggage tags and the like and new Mate and Pro models - both of which have an extended range of 400 feet and are meant for backpacks and keys.

You can get the new Tile range now, with Tile Sticker starting from £34.99 for a 2-pack, £54.99 for a 4-pack, Tile Slim for £24.99; Tile Mate, for £19.99 and Tile Pro, for £29.99.

