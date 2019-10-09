This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
The Tile Sticker may well be the most versatile bit of tracking tech yet

Tile's new product range puts it on track

Marc Chacksfield

Tech tracking supremos Tile have revealed a number of new additions to their range - but the one that caught our eye the most is the dinky Tile Sticker.

The Sticker is a waterproof, adhesive-backed device and is the smallest and Tile’ device released yet.

Once you stick it on the thing you want to track - Tile's popped it on a skateboard in its press shots, as well as a cup and even an Apple remote to show off that it can pretty much be attached to anything metal or plastic - it has a full three-year battery life and 150 feet range.

Other new Tile goodies include a slimmer Tile Slim, which is designed for wallets, luggage tags and the like and new Mate and Pro models - both of which have an extended range of 400 feet and are meant for backpacks and keys.

You can get the new Tile range now, with Tile Sticker starting from £34.99 for a 2-pack, £54.99 for a 4-pack, Tile Slim for £24.99; Tile Mate, for £19.99 and Tile Pro, for £29.99.

If you are in a tracking mood, these are the best fitness trackers in the world right now.

