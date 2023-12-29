The season 2 trailer for one of Netflix's biggest shows has landed

There's nothing we love more than a new trailer drop - particularly when it involves one of Netflix's biggest shows.

Break point is no exception, with the Tennis show taking the streaming platform by storm when the first series one dropped back in June 2023.

It rapidly became one of the streamer's best-loved shows, with each episode focussing on an individual player - with the so-called "bad boy of tennis", Australian player Nick Kyrgios, no exception.

Now, the trailer for season 2 has landed - and we can't wait for the arrival of the new season.

If one line sums up the new trailer, it can only be: "We Can't Be Friends".

That and Novac Djokovic smugly adding of the younger players entering the sport: "I love it. They want to win - but it ain't happening".

An apt summary of this adrenaline-fuelled series, the trailer for season 2 stars a host of dramatic moments - including Alexander Zverev’s catastrophic ankle injury, which the star player suffered during the 2022 Roland Garros tournament in France.

A suitably dramatic affair, the sport hoped the series would do for Tennis what Drive to Survive did for revitalising Formula 1.

In 2018, F1's US viewership sat at around 547,000. After the launch of DTS, it increased by 18% to 672,000 - later rising to 1.21 million viewers by 2022.

Now, the proof really is in the pudding.

Just as dramatic as you might expect, the players take it in turns to utter punchy one-liners across the trailer.

From "this year, I've got a target on my back" to "we want to destroy each other", the players assemble for the latest action-packed instalment of the series.

"One day you can be playing the Centre Court at Wimbledon, the next day you have no career anymore," declares another trainer.

It's a delightfully dramatic affair - and we can't wait to catch it when it lands on Netflix on January 10.