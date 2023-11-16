The Rolling Stones guarantee Satisfaction with brand new rum release

As if conquering the ever-changing music industry wasn't a big enough accolade, the Rolling Stones have returned to take on the rum market.

Accompanied by a suitably epic name, Crossfire Hurricane showcases the brand's penchant for sippable spirits.

A name taken from the opening lyric of the band’s song, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, this latest drinks-based collaboration between the 80s rockers, Universal Music and Socio Ventures shouldn't be ignored.

It follows the Stones recent string of booze-based releases, with collaborations including Crystal Head vodka and Goldy Gin from London’s Thames Distillery to name but a few.

Crossfire Hurricane, however, marks the first time the band have released their very own beverage.





Accompanied by the caption "take your tongue for a ride" - a nod to the Stones' iconic logo, the delectable offering is aged for up to five years in charred oak barrels.

“To us, the Caribbean is more than just a beautiful place,” said the Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the release.

“It’s a part of our story. This aged, blended rum is our tribute to the islands that have inspired us for decades.

"Enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in the cocktail of your choosing – but never in silence,” the pair added.

The groups affinity with all things tropical is clear to see, particularly given the release coming nearly two decades on from Richards' notorious coconut tree incident, widely dubbed 'Keith Richards and the Fiji fall'.

Hopefully, this time around, the tropical news will be a little less



A blended rum, Crossfire Hurricane combines offerings from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican republic.

It's a 40% ABV release that channels a true taste of the Caribbean - and is accompanied by a pretty reasonable price tag.



Available to pre-order now from the new Crossfire Hurricane webstore, a 700ml bottle will set you back around US$37 (around £30).

It's a drinks drop that follows the release of the band’s album Hackney Diamonds - the group's first studio album in nearly 18 years.



“We’re very excited to be teaming up with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures to create our first-ever premium spirits brand and look forward to sharing it with the world," the band adds.