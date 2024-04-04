The reviews are in for Netflix's latest psychological crime thriller which you can stream now

One of the biggest shows of the year is streaming now on Netflix. Ripley is a limited series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's seminal crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.

The book was adapted some 25 years ago, back in 1999, with Matt Damon playing the titular character. This time around it is Andrew Scott in the lead role, with Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning playing the couple that are deceived by the mysterious Ripley.

Steven Zaillian both wrote and directed the show - opting to shoot it in black and white to emphasize the film noir aspect of the plot, it is a world away from the sun-drenched visuals of the movie.

Given Zaillian's credits include The Irishman and Moneyball, there was high hopes that he would do justice to the source material.



Did he do just that? Well, this is what the critics are saying...

Image Credit: Netflix

The Guardian gave the show 5 stars, noting: "This scintillating and noirish adaptation leaves Matt Damon’s 1999 version in the shade. It’s largely thanks to Scott – who is just mesmerising."



Empire opted for 4 stars, writing: "A picturesque portrait of a serial killer, this is less romance-with-a-sting-in-its-tail than it is pure sting. Its gloomy tone won’t suit everyone, but it’s rare to see film noir this exquisitely crafted on TV."

The BBC also gives it top marks, explaining: "The show is brilliantly shot in black and white by the Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit, creating a beautiful shadowy look that intensifies the creepy feeling. And writer and director Steven Zaillian makes his smart script compulsively watchable. Ripley plays as if it were a Hitchcock series Hitchcock never made."

The Hollywood Reporter is a fan, saying that Ripley is the "sort of smart and meticulously produced literary adaptation — think TV for grownups in a Queen’s Gambit or The Crown vein — that’s worthy of across-the-board award consideration."

Not everyone is convinced. The Telegraph gives it two stars, calling it "dull" and The Independent reckons that Andrew Scott is "all wrong" for the role of Ripley.

Given that iNews says Andrew Scott was "born to play the role" you may have to make up your own mind about the show. And the good news is that it is streaming right now!