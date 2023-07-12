The Nothing Phone (1) is now at its lowest price ever

Nothing may have just announced the Nothing Phone (2), but for our money, this Nothing Phone (1) Prime Day bargain is one of the hottest deals around right now.

The Nothing Phone (1) was already a stellar deal when it arrived at £399 back in July 2022.

£110 off Nothing Phone (1) The Nothing Phone (1) continues to be one of the most striking phones out there, regardless of price. It packs in a good amount of techy goodness too. Buy now from Amazon

With the news the follow up it going to be significantly more expensive, starting at £579, we’re glad this Prime Day deal is able to bring back some of that bargain-tastic magic.

The base Nothing Phone (1) drops from £399 to £289, a saving of £110. This model has 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. If you think you’ll need 256GB storage, you can pick that up at a £120 discount, £329.

There’s also the 12GB RAM, 256GB mega model for £389, if only the best will do. However, for our money, the entry-level version will do the trick, thanks.

You can’t miss one the most striking feature of the Nothing Phone (1). It has a series of LED lights across its back, used for decoration, a camera flash and they can animate along with your music or ringtone.

Other highlights include a full premium design with glass rear and aluminium sides, a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ processor and solid 50MP primary camera with OIS, optical image stabilisation.

Sure, there’s a lot of internet hype surrounding Nothing’s gadgets, but even if you completely ignore all of that, the Nothing Phone (1) was already a good deal in terms of pure tech per pound. Now it’s even better. And, to be honest, over the last 12 months mid-range phone tech has not developed enough to make this mobile seem remotely past its prime.