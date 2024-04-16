The news is out, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to be voiced by a Hollywood mega-star

The news is officially out: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in the works - and it's set to feature the voice of yet another Hollywood legend.

The third tale about our favourite blue hedgehog will hit the big screen later this year, with a cast list that includes Jim Carey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz to name but a few.

But now, another name has been thrown into the mix, with none other than John Wick leading man Keanu Reeves set to lend his voice to the animated franchise.

Reeves is set to channel his dark side, as he prepares to take on the voice Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, a source confirmed to Variety.

He joins an impressive cast that includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, as well as Jim Carrey as the deceptively villainous Dr. Robotnik.

The huge reveal comes just a few days after Sega dubbed 2024 "Fearless: Year of Shadow" - a nod to the forthcoming Sonic x Shadow Generations and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 gaming drops.



When asked by Variety, the outlet says a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, declined to comment.

It's a franchise that initially hit hot water after a number of redesigns were required following a redesign of its leading blue man that left many scratching their heads.

However, following a quick makeover, it's safe to say the adventures of our favourite hedgehog have gone from strength-to-strength.

Jeff Fowler, who oversaw the first two “Sonic” movies as director, is set to return to helm this third instalment.

The production team is also lining up a treat, with Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno set to produce Sonic 3.

And with the trailer teasing the phrase "villains will fall", there looks set to be some dark goings on as part of the latest big screen offering.

Sonic has gone on to become one of Paramount’s most successful franchises, with the combined global box office taking for Sonic the Hedgehog and sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 currently standing at a whopping $725.2 million.

And with spin-off series Knuckles, currently in the works - a show that's set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year, we can't wait to catch more action from our favourite blue animal.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to land in cinemas on December 20, 2024.