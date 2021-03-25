The Lord of the Rings TV show just bagged itself a Doctor Who stalwart

The Lord of the Rings TV show is one of the most anticipated shows of all time. It is the biggest thing that Amazon has financed and is set to tell the stories around the main Lord of the Rings books - and, more importantly, the material Peter Jackson used in his magnificent trilogy. It is doing this by setting itself thousands of years before the events of the books.

We've had a few tidbits about the show but now more details are coming out and one that we are really excited about. It's been revealed that veteran Doctor Who director Wayne Che Yip has signed up to direct four episodes of the series.

He will continue directing the show from where director J.A. Bayona left off. Yip has made some fantastic shows in his time. Alongside Doctor Who - where he worked on both the Steven Moffat era and the current Chris Chibnall one - he has also worked on a number of other Prime Video shows, including Utopia, Preacher and Hunters.

“Every day I look forward to working with the incredible team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told,” said Yip in a statement.

The LOTR show is currently filming in New Zealand and stars a number of new and upcoming actors, as well as some legends - including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry and Lenny Henry.

Filming had started in February 2020 but with the world as it is, things were halted for a while. In total there will be eight episodes in the first series and a second series has already been commissioned.

The official Instagram channel recently posted a shot on location in New Zealand for Tolkien Reading Day.