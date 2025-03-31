The Legend of Zelda adaptation will be a trilogy of magic, mystery and moblins

The Legend of Zelda movie has been teased for a while now. News of the live-action adaptation of the classic Nintendo series, confirmed in November 2023, came hot off the heels of the incredibly successful Mario movie. And now it’s believed the Zelda adaptation will be part one of a trilogy.

The information comes from Daniel "DanielRPK" Richtman, who has made this claim on his Patreon, locked behind the middle tier of his subscription podcast. VGC found this shortly after the film received a March 2027 release date — which feels miles away, but will come around fast.

The initial announcement of a live-action Zelda film sparked considerable anticipation, with fans eager to see Hyrule and its iconic characters brought to the big screen. Now, speculation about a potential trilogy has fueled further discussion and theorising about the scope and depth of the adaptation. For now, there’s still no news about who may be cast as the titular Zelda, the game's protagonist Link, or Ganondorf, the series’ villain.

It’s unknown which, if any, of the games are being directly adapted as part of the film. Still, thanks to a post on Prodiction List, we have a summary of the movie: “The Legend of Zelda follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power.

“To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest.”

If you’ve ever played a Zelda game, none of the above will come as a surprise, but the promise of puzzles and adventure means the films are already shaping up to be faithful to the source material. Filming is set to begin in New Zealand later this year and will last until April 2026. New Zealand shooting locations see it following in the footsteps of one of the most iconic fantasy trilogies of all time, The Lord of the Rings… so no pressure.

Nintendo Switch 2's on the horizon, and here's what was leaked about the console's launch.

Images via Nintendo