Nintendo Switch 2's triple hit release plans leaked

We’re just days away from the Nintendo event at which we — fingers crossed — will learn a whole lot more about the Switch 2. It's on April 2nd. But key parts of the plans have just been leaked.

According to Insider Gaming, Nintendo is planning a three-stage launch for the console.

But what does that mean? It’s all about the waves of games planned for the Nintendo Switch 2 before the end of the year. If this report is legit, it means the initial bunch of games will be focused around first-party Nintendo titles — presumably including the new Mario Kart game we have already seen teased.

The second stage of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch follows in October, when third-party devs get to steal the spotlight away from Nintendo. That’s an important time too, the pre-Christmas window when those not rabidly clawing for a Switch 2 on day one may consider buying the console — assuming stock is available.

Insider Gaming claims this follows dev kits for those third-party studios arriving in June. But we assume that’s for final validation testing as we’ve heard about developers getting Switch 2 dev kits for a couple of years now. And, after all, you’re not going to make and release a game in four months. Unless it’s Pong.

Stage three of the Switch 2 launch comes right around Christmas, suggesting Nintendo may have another big hitter hidden under its sleeve for the holiday period.

Operation Switch

This plan suggests Nintendo is trying to take the same approach with Switch 2 as it did with the original Switch, in keeping a strong and steady flow of games coming players’ way. It seemed to work pretty well first time around, given the Switch is 150 million sales in.

That’s not all we’ve heard in recent days about the Switch 2.

The latest suggestion is pre-orders for the console will go live from April 2nd, when Nintendo’s big Switch 2 event happens. Current best guesses on when it will actually available are just that — guesses — but many think it will arrive on shelves in June.

Want to try it out early? You’re probably a bit late, but the Switch 2 is going on tour, with a hands-on event at London’s Excel on April 11th-13th. Tickets have long since been claimed, but hopefuls can still join the waitlist over at the Nintendo website.