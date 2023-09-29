​The Boys superhero spin-off arrives and it's 96% on Rotten Tomatoes right now

The Boys spin-off Gen V has come to Prime Video, and is picking up killer reviews.

Gen V builds upon the world of The Boys by refocusing on Godolkin University, where the next generation of superheroes is moulded.

Don’t go expecting a tame teen version of the original series here, though. Gen V is still packed with sex and violence, and is based on antics in the actual Garth Ennis comics series that spawned The Boys.

Image Credit: Prime Video

The reviews are also saying fans of the original series should not miss out on Gen V. It’s currently sitting at an incredible 96% fresh over at Rotten Tomatoes, based on a beefy 46 reviews.

Lively and gruesome

Indiewire calls the series “lively and gruesome, cheeky and clever.” Variety says it’s “gloriously gory” and “retains the edge, cynicism and (aptly) adolescent humor that make its parent show tick.”

It’s an “antidote for superhero fatigue” according to RogerEbert.com, “a fun and biting coming-of-age drama—it just happens to be full of superheroes.”

The initial hook is a conspiracy that’s permeated Godolkin University’s campus, used to dig into the stories of each key character across the episodes.

Jaz Sinclair stars as Marie Moreau, who had a cameo role in The Boys season 3. She’s a freshman student who one day hopes to be part of The Seven, the anti-hero stars of The Boys.

You can currently watch the first three episodes of Gen V over at Amazon Prime Video. The remaining five in the season will drop one a week, a drip-feed that ends at the beginning of November.

The critics will have seen the first six episodes, so those glowing write-ups aren’t just based on the first trio Prime Video subscribers can access today.