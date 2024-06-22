The Boys: Season 4 just broke Amazon Prime Video records

Prime Video’s The Boys is proving a bigger hit than ever with viewers, following the release of the fourth season of the show.

Viewing figures are up by 21% according to stats released by Amazon, comparing the first four days of season 4 on stream compared to season 3’s beginnings.

This is no US phenomenon either. Apparently 60% of watchers are from outside the US, with big audiences in India, the UK and Brazil.

According to Flixpatrol, the show peaked at number one in 109 territories, although per Prime Video (which obviously has access to even more stats) The Boys actually claimed the top spot in a whopping 160 countries. There are only 196 countries in the world, and not all of them have access to Prime Video. Obviously.

Season 4 is apparently the most successful launch of a returning Prime Video series to date, bar season 2 of Reacher from back in December.

Talk about going out on a high — season 4 is the penultimate series of The Boys, as creator and show runner Eric Kripke confirmed recently.

However, it won’t mark the end of the The Boys universe. We already have Gen V, which is planned to extend beyond the run of the main line show, and Kripke has teased that other spin-offs may be in the works.

The show has had an excellent run so far, and its first season was, by some margin, its worst-reviewed. And it was by no means poorly reviewed.

The Boys season 4 currently has a 95% freshness score over at Rotten Tomatoes, while Metacritic suggests the overall score average is just fractionally lower than that of the third season, at 76%.

Already consumed all available eps of the latest season? Gen V season 2 is likely to be the next we see from this fictional world, with an expected release date some time in mid-2025.